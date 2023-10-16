Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stake Boosted by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.0% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 237.2% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $887,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 39,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 92,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.93 on Monday, hitting $130.52. 60,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,521. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.61 and a 1 year high of $147.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.41. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

