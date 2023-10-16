Sargent Investment Group LLC Purchases 23,615 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,615 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned 0.06% of Starwood Property Trust worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 54.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,655,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,608,000 after acquiring an additional 10,468,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 83.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,584,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902,840 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 56.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,703,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,795 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4,300.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,223,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,652 shares during the period. 49.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $18.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starwood Property Trust

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 20,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $411,873.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,035,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE STWD traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,174. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.58. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $21.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.98.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.71%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

