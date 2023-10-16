Sargent Investment Group LLC Takes Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSV. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstService by 658.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,987,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstService by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of FirstService by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FirstService by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,233,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FSV traded up $1.15 on Monday, hitting $143.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,619. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $163.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.31 and a 200-day moving average of $148.54.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 20.86%. Equities analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FSV shares. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FirstService from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.80.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

