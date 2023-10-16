Sargent Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned 0.12% of Easterly Government Properties worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEA. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 54.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 7.1% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Shares of DEA stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.21. The company had a trading volume of 81,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $17.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.70.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 378.57%.

Several research firms have commented on DEA. Truist Financial cut their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DEA

About Easterly Government Properties

(Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.