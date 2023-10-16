Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Sargent Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 146.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

UTF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.75. 66,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,512. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $26.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.17.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 9.5%.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.