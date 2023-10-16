Sargent Investment Group LLC Purchases 2,389 Shares of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in MediWound were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of MediWound during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MediWound during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MediWound by 3.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of MediWound by 47.4% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 111,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 35,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

MDWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on MediWound from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com cut MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on MediWound from $63.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

MDWD traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.90. 6,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,638. MediWound Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $14.58. The company has a market cap of $81.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.51. MediWound had a negative net margin of 55.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. The business had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MediWound Ltd. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

