Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Acquired by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report) by 308.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 27,750 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DRQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 2,352.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dril-Quip by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Dril-Quip by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Dril-Quip by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Dril-Quip Stock Performance

Dril-Quip stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.87. 12,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,830. The stock has a market cap of $884.11 million, a P/E ratio of 43.28 and a beta of 1.03. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $35.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average is $26.31.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $89.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.89 million. Dril-Quip had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.

