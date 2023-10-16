Sargent Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in XPO by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $464,436,000 after acquiring an additional 367,078 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in XPO by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,604,000 after acquiring an additional 906,295 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP grew its position in XPO by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in XPO by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,644,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,044,000 after acquiring an additional 896,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in XPO by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,706,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,399,000 after acquiring an additional 687,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XPO traded up $2.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 101.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.06. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $80.42.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. XPO had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on XPO. UBS Group upped their price objective on XPO from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on XPO from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on XPO from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on XPO from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.38.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

