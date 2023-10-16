iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 39.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,121,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,403,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286,065 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,984 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,069,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,698,000 after purchasing an additional 910,521 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,110,000 after purchasing an additional 788,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,632,000 after purchasing an additional 540,942 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $1.39 on Monday, hitting $109.44. 46,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,156. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.69 and a 200-day moving average of $103.59. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.17.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

