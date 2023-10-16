BMS Financial Advisors LLC Buys 68,985 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 351.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,985 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF makes up about 5.2% of BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. BMS Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $8,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGP. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 206.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,172,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,843 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,630,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,048,000 after acquiring an additional 529,509 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 123.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,354,000 after acquiring an additional 404,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,424,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,227,000 after acquiring an additional 346,187 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

SPGP stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,335. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $75.92 and a 52 week high of $96.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.68.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

