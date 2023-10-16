BMS Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 161,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,000. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 305,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after buying an additional 9,935 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 120,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 51,214 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 668.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 78,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 68,657 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:UCON traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,669. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average is $24.23.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

