Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 961 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Bogart Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.1% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 603,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,901,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 24.7% in the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.1% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $84,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EPD stock opened at $27.63 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average is $26.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William C. Montgomery bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

View Our Latest Report on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

