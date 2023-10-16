AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Decreases Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137,164 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AON in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 211.4% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $326.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $270.30 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $328.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AON. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $346.67.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 800 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

