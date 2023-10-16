Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $791,000 Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW stock opened at $231.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.49 and a 52-week high of $264.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITW. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.73.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

