Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $9.62 Million Holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 344,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 37,260 shares during the quarter. Energy Recovery makes up about 2.3% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $9,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 51,131 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $1,427,577.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 81,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,284,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 31,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $848,012.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,004.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 51,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $1,427,577.52. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 81,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,818 shares of company stock worth $3,419,449 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ERII. B. Riley raised their price target on Energy Recovery from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Energy Recovery from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Energy Recovery Price Performance

Shares of ERII traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.17. The stock had a trading volume of 113,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,816. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.40. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $30.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 7.11%. Analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

