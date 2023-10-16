Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $10.58 Million Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. Universal Display comprises about 2.6% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned 0.16% of Universal Display worth $10,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 1,715.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,210,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,252 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,819,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 175.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 542,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,082,000 after purchasing an additional 344,903 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,274,000 after purchasing an additional 241,855 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Universal Display during the first quarter valued at about $29,631,000. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Stock Performance

OLED stock traded up $4.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $164.62. 36,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,592. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $89.52 and a 52-week high of $166.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.52 and a 200-day moving average of $148.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $146.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.60 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 34.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard C. Elias sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total value of $315,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,340.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Universal Display news, Director Richard C. Elias sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total transaction of $315,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,340.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total transaction of $1,507,100.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,354,067.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Universal Display from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Universal Display from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Universal Display from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Universal Display from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.22.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

