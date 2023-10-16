Horizon Wealth Management LLC Invests $43,000 in Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 186.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 56,902 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Origin Materials by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Origin Materials by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 22,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Origin Materials by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,017,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 35,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut Origin Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Origin Materials from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Origin Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Insider Transactions at Origin Materials

In other Origin Materials news, Director R Tony Tripeny purchased 73,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $100,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,010. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Origin Materials Stock Up 2.4 %

Origin Materials stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 250,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,692. Origin Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.30. The company has a market cap of $151.41 million, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops proprietary platform technology to convert biomass or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other product intermediates.

