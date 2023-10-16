Sargent Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 157,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises 2.9% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $11,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after buying an additional 58,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 136,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter.

FTCS stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,171. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $68.14 and a twelve month high of $79.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

