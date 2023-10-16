Horizon Wealth Management LLC Takes $6.07 Million Position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 111,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,073,000. Invesco Building & Construction ETF makes up 2.4% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PKB. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PKB traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $49.80. The stock had a trading volume of 10,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,459. Invesco Building & Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $36.70 and a 52-week high of $57.25. The company has a market capitalization of $221.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.99 and a 200-day moving average of $51.03.

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

