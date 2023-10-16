Horizon Wealth Management LLC Has $34.94 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 321.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 670,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511,464 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 13.8% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.24. 600,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,526,000. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.69 and its 200 day moving average is $50.78. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $42.75 and a 1 year high of $54.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

