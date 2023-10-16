Horizon Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,778 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 75.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF makes up 0.8% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Horizon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RYT. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000.

NYSEARCA RYT traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $282.01. 36,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,542. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $213.47 and a 52-week high of $286.56. The firm has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.18.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

