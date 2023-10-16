Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $95.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Arch Capital Group traded as high as $85.48 and last traded at $85.31, with a volume of 114965 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.16.

ACGL has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $312,881,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.30. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.70.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

