Short Interest in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Declines By 9.1%

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the September 15th total of 8,140,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CAH stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.51. 95,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,309,407. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $95.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.37. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.16, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $53.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 202.02%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAH. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAH

Insider Activity

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $3,274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,838.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,678,217.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $3,274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,838.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,052 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,034 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 187,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at $692,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,456,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at $665,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 135,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.