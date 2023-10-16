Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 96,053 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 977,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 96,053 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $169,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 239,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,581,000 after buying an additional 79,166 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 21.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.08.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $164.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.98. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.21 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The firm has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.60%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

