Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $202.73 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,038,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 401,619 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of PayPal worth $202,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in PayPal by 90,307.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,985,785,000 after purchasing an additional 254,263,405 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,022,333,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,461,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,022,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.27.

Shares of PYPL opened at $56.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.53 and a 12 month high of $92.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

