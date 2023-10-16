Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $224.91 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,563,727 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 749,825 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.33% of Micron Technology worth $224,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $1,097,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,177 shares in the company, valued at $8,600,570.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,123 shares of company stock worth $16,680,740. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $69.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.34. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $74.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.87.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

