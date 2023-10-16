Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 194,719 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,297,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 194,719 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $243,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 660,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,133,000 after purchasing an additional 261,711 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 122.4% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 39,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,447,000 after buying an additional 21,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 40,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,281,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.36.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.0 %

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $190.94 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.78 and a 12 month high of $199.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.70. The company has a market capitalization of $94.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

