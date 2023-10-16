Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,919,239 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 451,137 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of Uber Technologies worth $212,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 57,233 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.4% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,242 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Uber Technologies stock opened at $43.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.57. The stock has a market cap of $89.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.64 and a beta of 1.22. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $49.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

