Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,007 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Lululemon Athletica worth $31,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,098,543,000 after acquiring an additional 45,145,050 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $279,637,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth approximately $278,751,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $180,458,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $146,557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $424.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.93.

LULU stock opened at $402.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.58 and a 1-year high of $406.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $382.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.06.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

