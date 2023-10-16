Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $31,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Fiserv by 652.9% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in Fiserv by 280.8% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $114.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.54.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

