Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,893 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of HubSpot worth $27,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 72 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in HubSpot by 630.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on HubSpot from $536.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of HubSpot from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $520.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.56.

HubSpot Price Performance

NYSE:HUBS opened at $456.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $503.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $493.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of -110.21 and a beta of 1.59. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.99 and a 1-year high of $581.40.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $529.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.45 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. On average, research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.69, for a total transaction of $4,731,865.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 586,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,708,000.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.69, for a total transaction of $4,731,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 586,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,708,000.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,519,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,967 shares of company stock valued at $24,754,966 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.