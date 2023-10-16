Strs Ohio Increases Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,606 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.05% of The Cigna Group worth $42,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,564,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,063. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,564,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,063. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total transaction of $3,884,077.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,451.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,301 shares of company stock valued at $11,369,101. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.05.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

CI stock traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $309.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,701. The stock has a market cap of $91.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $285.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.70.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.40%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

