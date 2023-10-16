Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Price Hits $0.30 (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001046 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $65,347.40 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a token. It was first traded on December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,401 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The official website for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is www.btcst.finance. The official message board for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is btcst.medium.com. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,401.04518485 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.30358852 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $60,795.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

