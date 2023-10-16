Horizen Trading 0% Lower This Week (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 16th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.68 or 0.00027203 BTC on exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $109.29 million and approximately $5.56 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Horizen has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00090639 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00047299 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,235,844 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

