USD Coin (USDC) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003544 BTC on major exchanges. USD Coin has a market cap of $25.23 billion and approximately $3.83 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About USD Coin

USD Coin’s launch date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 25,225,912,749 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc.

Buying and Selling USD Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a stablecoin maintaining a 1:1 peg with the U.S. dollar, backed by dollar-denominated assets. Accessible on multiple blockchains, it is integral to the DeFi space. Users can buy or redeem USDC for fiat currency, with corresponding tokens minted or burned to maintain its value. USDC’s uses include hedging, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments, and various financial services. It competes with other stablecoins and offers borderless access. Managed by the Centre consortium, co-founded by Circle and Coinbase, its reserves are overseen by Grant Thornton.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

