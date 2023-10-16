Guild of Guardians Price Reaches $0.0613 (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Guild of Guardians has a market capitalization of $17.79 million and $472,181.15 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0613 or 0.00000217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Guild of Guardians

Guild of Guardians’ genesis date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guild of Guardians should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guild of Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

