Comparing Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) & Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) and Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Focus and Howden Joinery Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Focus -169.36% -420.78% -81.23% Howden Joinery Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Energy Focus and Howden Joinery Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Focus 0 0 0 0 N/A Howden Joinery Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Howden Joinery Group has a consensus target price of $11.59, suggesting a potential upside of 45.60%. Given Howden Joinery Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Howden Joinery Group is more favorable than Energy Focus.

This table compares Energy Focus and Howden Joinery Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Focus $4.41 million 1.54 -$10.28 million ($4.55) -0.43 Howden Joinery Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Howden Joinery Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Energy Focus.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Energy Focus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of Howden Joinery Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.6% of Energy Focus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Howden Joinery Group beats Energy Focus on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Focus

(Get Free Report)

Energy Focus, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies. The company also provides RedCap emergency battery backup TLEDs; EnFocus lighting platform, including dimming and color tuning; and LED retrofit solutions for linear fluorescent lamps, downlights, and retrofit kits for low-bay, high-bay and office applications; LED dock lights. It sells its products to military maritime, industrial, and commercial markets through direct sales employees, independent sales representatives, lighting agents, and distributors, as well as via e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Fiberstars, Inc. and changed its name to Energy Focus, Inc. in May 2007. Energy Focus, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, Ohio.

About Howden Joinery Group

(Get Free Report)

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.