Reviewing Parex Resources (PARXF) and Its Rivals

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Free Report) is one of 402 public companies in the “Oil & Gas E&P” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Parex Resources to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Parex Resources and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parex Resources N/A N/A N/A Parex Resources Competitors 158.31% 10.22% 5.27%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.4% of Parex Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.0% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Parex Resources N/A N/A 38.37 Parex Resources Competitors $1.54 billion $445.55 million -45.64

This table compares Parex Resources and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Parex Resources’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Parex Resources. Parex Resources is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Parex Resources and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parex Resources 0 2 2 0 2.50 Parex Resources Competitors 1120 6800 11425 398 2.56

Parex Resources presently has a consensus price target of $31.33, indicating a potential upside of 79.36%. As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies have a potential upside of 35.58%. Given Parex Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Parex Resources is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Parex Resources competitors beat Parex Resources on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

