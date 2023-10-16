WRIT Media Group (WRIT) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

WRIT Media Group (OTCMKTS:WRIT – Get Free Report) is one of 93 public companies in the “Entertainment” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare WRIT Media Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares WRIT Media Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WRIT Media Group N/A N/A N/A WRIT Media Group Competitors 46.06% 2.82% 0.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for WRIT Media Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WRIT Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A WRIT Media Group Competitors 413 1603 2924 30 2.52

Insider & Institutional Ownership

As a group, “Entertainment” companies have a potential upside of 37.84%. Given WRIT Media Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WRIT Media Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

40.3% of shares of all “Entertainment” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of shares of all “Entertainment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WRIT Media Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio WRIT Media Group N/A N/A -0.06 WRIT Media Group Competitors $3.22 billion $228.06 million -39.16

WRIT Media Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than WRIT Media Group. WRIT Media Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

WRIT Media Group peers beat WRIT Media Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared.

WRIT Media Group Company Profile

WRIT Media Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a content creation company worldwide. It produces, acquires, licenses, and distributes music-related content in 3D and ultra-high definition for digital broadcast into digitally-enabled movie theaters, TV, and mobile streaming providers. The company also licenses pre-Windows computer game libraries, as well as adapts and republishes titles under the Amiga, Atari, and MS-DOS brands for smartphones, modern game consoles, PCs, tablets, and other television streaming devices; and publishes related merchandise and characters from the games. In addition, it develops digital currency, Blockchain technology, and digital currency trading software. The company was formerly known as Writers' Group Film Corp. and changed its name to WRIT Media Group, Inc. in January 2014. WRIT Media Group, Inc. headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

