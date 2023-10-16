Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Separately, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Proximus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.
Check Out Our Latest Report on BGAOY
Proximus Stock Performance
Proximus Company Profile
Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Proximus
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Halliburton Is One Slick Oil Play
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- $7 Billion in Clean Hydrogen Grants: Winners and Losers
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Is the VinFast Auto Car Wreck a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.