Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Proximus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Proximus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BGAOY

Proximus Stock Performance

Proximus Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS BGAOY remained flat at $1.57 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072. Proximus has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.57.

(Get Free Report

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.