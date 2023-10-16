Head-To-Head Survey: Burford Capital (BUR) & Its Peers

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) is one of 75 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Burford Capital to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Burford Capital and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burford Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00 Burford Capital Competitors 284 1090 1711 68 2.50

Burford Capital currently has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 43.75%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 39.99%. Given Burford Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Burford Capital is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

32.5% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Burford Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Burford Capital and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Burford Capital $399.84 million $30.51 million 8.08 Burford Capital Competitors $2.42 billion $146.96 million 8.23

Burford Capital’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Burford Capital. Burford Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Burford Capital and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burford Capital N/A N/A N/A Burford Capital Competitors -113.24% -41.52% -13.22%

Dividends

Burford Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Burford Capital pays out 7.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.0% and pay out 47.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Burford Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds. The Asset Management and Other Services segment provides services to the legal industry, including litigation insurance. The company also offers alternative strategies, including lower risk legal finance, post-settlement, and complex strategies. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.