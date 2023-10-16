Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Stock Position Boosted by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 9.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 103,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 59,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $716,000.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,161. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $10.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

