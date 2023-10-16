Intellectus Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Intellectus Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Booking by 98,894.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,895,257,000 after acquiring an additional 17,718,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,068,137,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 15,671.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 334,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $886,014,000 after buying an additional 331,923 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 503.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,684,000 after buying an additional 157,518 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on BKNG. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,200.71.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $22.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,973.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,455. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,701.33 and a 12-month high of $3,251.71. The stock has a market cap of $106.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,108.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,843.79.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $19.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total value of $542,740.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,907,641.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,041 shares of company stock valued at $9,691,202 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

