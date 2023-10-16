Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stake Trimmed by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Booking worth $50,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 0.5% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 0.9% during the first quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Booking by 3.2% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Booking by 4.3% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 5.1% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,677.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,200.71.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 30 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,026.39, for a total transaction of $90,791.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,203.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total value of $542,740.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,026.39, for a total value of $90,791.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,203.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,041 shares of company stock worth $9,691,202. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $19.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,969.46. 14,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,455. The stock has a market cap of $105.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,701.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3,251.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,108.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,843.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $19.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

