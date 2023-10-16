10,613 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Acquired by Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 0.6% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $421,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563,788 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,206,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after buying an additional 7,045,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,331,000 after buying an additional 6,759,628 shares during the period.

BND traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $69.08. The company had a trading volume of 643,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,464,616. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.55 and its 200 day moving average is $72.06. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.49 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

