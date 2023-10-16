Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,268 shares during the period. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF comprises about 0.8% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWY. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 29.2% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.68. 587,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,447,694. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $67.95. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.71.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

