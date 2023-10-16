390,935 Shares in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 390,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $44,367,000. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.23% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.80. 21,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.21 and a twelve month high of $172.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.36.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.22 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 2.54%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 147.18%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

