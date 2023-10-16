Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Lowers Stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos decreased its holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Ternium comprises about 1.9% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in Ternium were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 1,971.9% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ternium by 793.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ternium in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ternium in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ternium by 100.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 12.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TX traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58. Ternium S.A. has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $45.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.52.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ternium from $51.50 to $53.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ternium in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.36.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

