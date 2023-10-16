Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in Honeywell International by 10.7% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 9,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 370,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $186.50. The company had a trading volume of 300,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,962. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.82. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.13 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $123.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.07.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

