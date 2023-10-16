Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,449 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 97,436.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,029,274,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $494,710,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,218,963 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,928,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,410,478,000 after acquiring an additional 509,633 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,079,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,379,561,000 after acquiring an additional 140,312 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,101,395 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,063,262,000 after purchasing an additional 242,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,289,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $540.17. The company had a trading volume of 888,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,325. The company has a market cap of $500.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $499.08 and its 200-day moving average is $492.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. UBS Group upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.24.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

